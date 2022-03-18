Left Menu

Rumoured couple Jubin Nautiyal, Nikita Dutta celebrate Holi together

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have reignited rumours of their romance as the two were spotted celebrating Holi with each other.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:41 IST
Nikita Dutta, Jubin Nautiyal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have reignited rumours of their romance as the two were spotted celebrating Holi with each other. A picture has been doing rounds on the internet in which Nikita and Jubin, drenched in gulal colours, could be seen all smiles while posing for a picture with their friends.

For the unversed, speculations are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot soon. Jubin and Nikita have been sighted together in a number of places. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

