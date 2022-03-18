Poet Prasanna Mishra’s portrait unveiled

The portrait of eminent Odia poet Dr Prasanna Kumar Mishra was unveiled by Utkal Sahitya Samaj (USS) at Sree Ramachandra Bhawan, here.

The portrait of Mishra will be another addition to the portrait of other literary legends of Odisha in the historical building of Sree Ramachandra Bhawan.

Gracing the event, eminent poet Amaresh Patnaik inaugurated Mishra’s portrait made by artist Sashikant Rout. Patnaik spoke about his association with Mishra and his unparalleled contribution to Odia literature. He said ''Mishra was among those poets who had dedicated his life to literature''.

President Odisha Sahitya Akademi and poet Dr Hrushikesh Mallick said ''Mishra’s literary works would always enrich Odia literature. He explained some of the extracts from Mishra’s poetry and compared with world class poems''.

USS president Tarun Sahu presided over the meeting while, USS office bearers Aditya Prasad Dhal and Sanjit Patnaik also spoke on the occasion.

Enamoured by literature at a very young age, Mishra has etched his name in every genre of Odia literature: poetry, plays, novels, short stories, children’s literature, translation, research work on folklore. He was conferred the Odisha Sahitya Akademi award, Sarala Award, Bishuba Award, Jhankara Puraskar and many more prestigious accolades.

Mishra’s daughter Prachitara, a well-known journalist-storyteller, was present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)