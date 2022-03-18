Left Menu

Siddhant Chaturvedi gives glimpse into his Holi celebrations on 'Yudhra' film set

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Friday gave a glimpse into his celebrations at the set of his upcoming film 'Yudhra'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 23:05 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi gives glimpse into his Holi celebrations on 'Yudhra' film set
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Friday gave a glimpse into his celebrations at the set of his upcoming film 'Yudhra'. Taking to his Instagram stories, Siddhant shared a quirky clip in which he could be seen playing Holi with the cast and crew of 'Yudhra'.

"Happy crew, happy holi," Siddhant wrote alongside the video. For the unversed, 'Yudhra' stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is touted as a romantic-action thriller. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022. Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

The film, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. Siddhant will also be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in their upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the film is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
3
Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

 Canada
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL transaction roundup: Bills release WR Cole Beasley; Tennis-Kyrgios apologizes for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL transaction roundup: Bills release WR Cole Beasley;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022