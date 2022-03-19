Lisa Kudrow says she's up for a 'Friends' reboot but there's a catch!

Left Menu

With many popular shows like 'Gossip Girl', 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Sex in the City' getting spinoffs or reboots, the big question is if there's a possibility for a 'Friends' reboot? Actor Lisa Kudrow, who starred in the famous sitcom, said that she would totally be up for a 'Friends' revival, but with a whole new set of actors.

Lisa Kudrow (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
With many popular shows like 'Gossip Girl', 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Sex in the City' getting spinoffs or reboots, the big question is if there's a possibility for a 'Friends' reboot? Actor Lisa Kudrow, who starred in the famous sitcom, said that she would totally be up for a 'Friends' revival, but with a whole new set of actors. As per E! News, the actor shared her thoughts on a potential 'Friends' revival in an interview with Where Is the Buzz.

Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom, said there could be a reboot in the future if the showrunners decided to recast the original characters. "I don't think there's going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it. Not that [Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane] are writing," she said.

"But a reboot...where they hired other actors?" she continued. Kudrow added, "I would be for it. I would love to see what the now version of that would be."

While Hollywood continues to revive and reboot some classic 2000s series -- HBO has revived 'Sex and the City' with 'And Just Like That' and Hulu rebooted 'How I Met Your Mother' with 'How I Met Your Father' -- the cast of 'Friends' has been hesitant to show interest in a revival. The original six cast members -- Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- did come together in May 2021 for HBO's 'Friends: The Reunion', where they revisited the sets and shared stories about their time filming the insanely popular sitcom.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

