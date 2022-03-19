Left Menu

Paramount sets 'Scream 6' for March 2023 release

The sixth movie in popular slasher franchise Scream will release on March 31, 2023, Hollywood studio Paramount has announced.Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the next installment after the success of the fifth film, which released in January this year.James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will co-write the screenplay with Paramount and Spyglass Media producing the project, reported Variety.The sixth film is expected to start production later this year.The first Scream movie was directed by Wes Craven and released in 1996.

The first Scream movie was directed by Wes Craven and released in 1996. Neve Campbell starred as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting The Scream.

Campbell, along with co-stars Courtney Cox and David Arquette, featured in three sequels, which were all directed by Craven.

The trio returned for the fifth film ''Scream'', which also introduced new characters. The film collected close to USD 140 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Paramount also revealed that a biopic on reggae legend Bob Marley will open in US theatres on January 12, 2024. ''King Richard'' helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green will direct the project which will feature actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley.

Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter have penned the screenplay for the film, which will be produced by the musician's family members, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley.

