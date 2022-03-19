Arjun Kapoor opens up about 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' as film clocks 1 year

As the 2021 Bollywood film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' clocked one year today, actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that he channelled all the negative emotions of his life to deliver a remarkable acting piece. Celebrating the first anniversary of the gritty thriller, which also featured Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Arjun said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar took me to really dark places in my heart and though it was extremely uncomfortable for me, it made me deliver a performance that people have called my career-best. So, I guess it was worth channelling all the negative thoughts and emotions and converting them into something so positive for my career."

The actor added, "I have to thank Dibakar Banerjee for being my guide through the process, breaking me down and enabling me to shed my inhibitions to become Pinky on screen." Arjun took diction classes for two months before shooting the film, talking about it, he said, "I enjoy learning something new in every film and SAPF made me learn a dialect that I had never spoken on screen. Playing a Haryanvi cop was novel for me because I'm a city kid, born and raised in Mumbai. So, I had to work hard to pick up the dialect and worked on it for a good two months because I wanted to perfect it before I delivered the first shot."

The actor feels that a new phase of his acting career began with the 2021 film. He said, "If I had to describe the impact of SAPF, I would say that my career should be viewed in two phases, pre-SAPF and post-SAPF. I'm unafraid to take up new challenges now and want to get out of my comfort zone. Kuttey, The Lady Killer are choices that I credit SAPF for. It has made me a better actor and I intend to show that to the world going forward."

The actor also took to his Instagram Stories to mark one year of the movie. Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur (Arjun and Parineeti), whose lives suddenly intertwine. Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another. The suspense-drama explores the polarities of the two worlds. Arjun, whose last release was 'Bhoot Police', will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. (ANI)

