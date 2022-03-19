LaKeith Stanfield's Apple series 'The Changeling' adds Adina Porter, Clark Backo

Actors Adina Porter and Clark Backo will feature along with Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield in the series ''The Changeling'', set up at Apple Studios.

An adaptation of Victor LaValle's book of the same name, the show is described as a fairytale for grown-ups and promises a never-before-seen look at New York through a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey.

Stanfield, who will also executive produce the series, will feature as Apollo, while Porter will play Lillian, his mother. Backo will play Emma, Apollo’s wife, reported Variety.

''Queen & Slim'' director Melina Matsoukas will helm and executive produce the show.

Kelly Marcel, whose credits include ''Venom'' and ''Cruella'', will adapt the novel for screen. She will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series as well The series will be produced by Apple and Annapurna Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce ''The Changeling'' on behalf of Annapurna.

Matsoukas, who has directed episodes of acclaimed shows like ''Insecure'' and ''Master of None'', will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal and LaValle are co-executive producers.

Porter is best known for appearing in shows such as ''American Horror Story'', “The Morning Show”, “True Blood'', ''Outer Banks'' and “Ray Donovan.” Backo, who is popular for playing Rosie in the hit Canadian series “Letterkenny'', most recently starred in the Amazon movie ''I Want You Back''.

