Anushka Sharma steps away from Clean Slate Filmz, brother Karnesh to helm affairs

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday said that she has decided to step away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, as she will be focusing her energies on her ''first love'' -- acting.

Anushka co-founded Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 with her brother and went on to back critically-acclaimed films like ''NH10'', ''Pari'', ''Phillauri'' and Netflix's ''Bulbbul'' and the Prime Video series ''Pataal Lok''.

The 33-year-old-actor is now returning to the movies with ''Chakda Xpress'' after a gap of four years. The film is also her first project since she and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their first child together -- daughter Vamika -- in January 2021.

Anushka took to Instagram and shared a note, writing that Karnesh will helm all affairs going forward and will be the sole decision-maker at Clean Slate Filmz.

She said when she started Clean Slate Filmz with Karnesh, they were ''novices'' who had ''fire in our belly'' of wanting to set an agenda of entertainment in the country through clutter-breaking content. ''Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. ''Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place,'' she wrote.

Anushka hoped that the production house would achieve greater heights under the leadership of her brother Karnesh.

''I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF.

''I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all,'' the note concluded.

Clean Slate Filmz's upcoming projects include Netflix Original series ''Mai'' and feature film ''Qala'', also for the streaming giant.

Penned by Atul Mongia along with Tamal Sen, Amita Vyas, with Sudip Sharma as a creative producer, ''Mai'' revolves around 47-year-old wife-and-mother, Sheel, who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power, following a personal tragedy. While ''Qala'' marks the debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil. The movie, which also stars Tripti Dimri, is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, who had helmed the feature ''Bulbbul''. Anushka's ''Chakda Xpress'', a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, is also backed by Clean Slate Filmz.

