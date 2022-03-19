Tahir Raj Bhasin teases a new project

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has delivered remarkable performances with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', is all set to treat his fans with a new project. Looks like Tahir has been quietly prepping for his next and he revealed on his Instagram account that he is jet-setting off to start a 'secret project' that will be officially announced in the coming months.

Tahir uploaded an image of a script while being on a flight to an undisclosed shooting destination. He captioned the picture, "New beginnings are always special. Starting something really really exciting! #SecretProject Watch this space!" Tahir, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Mardaani', recently launched his own chat show on social media titled 'Talking Craft'.

Talking more about the show, the actor had earlier said, "Ever since the social media boom happened, I have been toying with the idea of creating a platform that enables me to interact with some of the best creative forces of our industry and learn in detail what makes them and their processes so special because they deliver power-packed, crackling performances that amazes everyone. So, I'm thrilled to announce that I'm launching my very own social media property called Talking Craft." Almost a month back, the actor's popular romantic thriller series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' was renewed for a second season. Apart from Tahir, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh are all set to return for the upcoming season after delivering powerful performances in the first season.

The show's first season had premiered on Netflix on January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)