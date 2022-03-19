Left Menu

Tahir Raj Bhasin teases a new project

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has delivered remarkable performances with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', is all set to treat his fans with a new project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 16:19 IST
Tahir Raj Bhasin teases a new project
Tahir Raj Bhasin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has delivered remarkable performances with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', is all set to treat his fans with a new project. Looks like Tahir has been quietly prepping for his next and he revealed on his Instagram account that he is jet-setting off to start a 'secret project' that will be officially announced in the coming months.

Tahir uploaded an image of a script while being on a flight to an undisclosed shooting destination. He captioned the picture, "New beginnings are always special. Starting something really really exciting! #SecretProject Watch this space!" Tahir, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Mardaani', recently launched his own chat show on social media titled 'Talking Craft'.

Talking more about the show, the actor had earlier said, "Ever since the social media boom happened, I have been toying with the idea of creating a platform that enables me to interact with some of the best creative forces of our industry and learn in detail what makes them and their processes so special because they deliver power-packed, crackling performances that amazes everyone. So, I'm thrilled to announce that I'm launching my very own social media property called Talking Craft." Almost a month back, the actor's popular romantic thriller series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' was renewed for a second season. Apart from Tahir, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh are all set to return for the upcoming season after delivering powerful performances in the first season.

The show's first season had premiered on Netflix on January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022