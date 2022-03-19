Left Menu

'Bachchhan Paandey' box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 13 crore

Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Bachchhan Paandey' has registered a strong opening, minting Rs 13.25 crore on its first day of release.

Updated: 19-03-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:18 IST
Poster of 'Bachchhan Paandey' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Bachchhan Paandey' has registered a strong opening, minting Rs 13.25 crore on its first day of release. The movie, which also features Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez, performed well despite strong competition from Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Kashmir Files'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie's box office collection on his Instagram account. While 'Bachchhan Paandey' has recorded decent numbers on its opening day, it is much lower than Akshay's previous release 'Sooryavanshi', which earned Rs 26 crore on its first day.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' that had released in 2014. 'Bachchhan Paandey', which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The film's story revolves around an aspiring director (Kriti) who wants to make a film on a deadly gangster (Akshay). (ANI)

