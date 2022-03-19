Left Menu

BTS member Jin undergoes surgery after injuring his finger

Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health.We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, the statement concluded.The South Korean pop band recently concluded their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul concert.

BTS member Jin undergoes surgery after injuring his finger
BTS member Jin underwent an emergency surgery after he injured the index finger of his left hand, the South Korean music group's management agency said.

In a statement, posted on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music said Jin sustained the injury while doing his ''daily activities''.

Soon after he visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday.

''He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday,'' read the statement.

The company said the 29-year-old musician's surgery ''went well'' and he was discharged on Saturday.

''He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health.

''We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists,'' the statement concluded.

The South Korean pop band recently concluded their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul concert. In December last year, Jin along with fellow band members V, RM, Suga and Jimin, had tested positive for coronavirus. They all recovered after spending time in quarantine.

Earlier this month, BTS extended their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The septet are set to perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16.

