Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon.com closes deal to buy MGM movie studio; Marvel's 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood thriller stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

Bollywood's upcoming drama thriller "Jalsa" features a role of a child with cerebral palsy played by an actor with the same disability, in what the film's director and cast called a rare sign of inclusivity in the world's largest film industry. Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, two of Bollywood's most-admired actors, "Jalsa" (Celebration) revolves around a road accident where a driver hits a girl and flees the scene. Surya Kasibhatla, a 10-year-old from Texas of Indian origin who has cerebral palsy, plays Balan's son.

Second Oscar nomination eased insecurities for Italian director Sorrentino

For Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, scoring the second Oscar nomination of his career this year helped ease some of his lingering insecurities as a filmmaker. "This really makes me happy and proud," Sorrentino, whose movie "The Hand of God" is up for a best international feature at this month's Academy Awards, said in an interview. "If the first time could have been attributed to chance, the second proves that one has done good work over the years."

Universal Music label acquires ape NFT to lead virtual music group

Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape #5537 - a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship.

Amazon.com closes deal to buy MGM movie studio

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it had closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM, combining the fabled moviemaker behind "Rocky" and James Bond with the online retailing giant as it looks to draw consumers through more streaming video. In a statement, Amazon said it would welcome all MGM employees to the company and work with the studio's leadership, indicating there would not be layoffs. Its decision to close comes after a deadline passed for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to challenge the deal.

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac tackles several roles and dons a cape and an English accent in "Moon Knight", the latest superhero series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney+ show sees Isaac portraying "at least four" personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)