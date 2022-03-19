KIMSHEALTH launches subsidised paediatric liver transplant project

The KIMSHEALTH has launched a subsidised paediatric liver transplant project to help children of financially-stressed families suffering from serious liver disorders to return to a healthy life.

The scheme, 'Sparsham', was inaugurated by actor and legislator Mukesh, at a function held at KIMS hospital here on Saturday.

Mukesh said the scheme conveys a great message of how top healthcare institutions can help address serious illnesses faced by children, especially those from financially disadvantaged background.

''A healthy life should be our motto and the liver transplant scheme of KIMSHEALTH to bring children back to normal life is a good model of corporate social responsibility for all,'' he said.

The hospital, in a release, said 'Sparsham' puts across the humanitarian message that money should not be a constraint for getting high-end medical care.

''KIMSHEALTH is committed to perform liver transplant of children from financially-stressed families through this initiative. Successful liver transplant will help suffering children live a healthy life,'' Dr M I Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMSHEALTH, said.

Dr G Vijayaraghavan, Vice Chairman of KIMSHEALTH, said liver transplant procedure takes 12-14 hours of strenuous effort and it was laudable that the hospital, with the wholehearted support of its medical community, has come out with a scheme to help children from poor background.

The 'Sparsham' project is implemented by the Department of Liver Transplant, KIMSHEALTH, which has successfully conducted more than 140 liver transplants.

A get-together of children, who have undergone liver transplant at KIMSHEALTH, was also held as part of the event.

