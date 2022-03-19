Will Mirzapur Season 3 have more violence than previous seasons? Some plots revealed!

Amazon Prime Video made the announcement of Mirzapur Season 3's renewal on November 12, 2020. The release and superb success of the previous season constantly create demand for Season 3 and fans are passionately waiting to know its release date.

The avid viewers and fans are super excited as they know Mirzapur will surely return with Season 3. The performances of the cast members (particularly Pankaj Tripathi's) were highly praised by viewers and critics alike. It eventually became the most popular web series of India, followed by Sacred Games.

Fans are curious to know what they can see in Mirzapur Season 3, most importantly whether or not the series will reveal the identity of the biological father of Beena's baby. Express.co.uk pointed finger at Raja, whom she was having an affair with.

Beena's husband, Kaleen Bhaiya had a low sperm count. This was revealed by a doctor after testing him. Apart from this, she was highly dissatisfied with his poor performance on the bed that resorted her into an adulterous relationship with Raja.

Some fans wondered Beena's father-in-law Satyanand Tripathi aka Bauji could be the biological father of her baby as he blackmailed her after he came to know her illegitimate relationship with Raja. But that's not possible as an octogenarian man can't impregnate a woman.

Rasika Dugal was questioned her character, Beena's possible murder in Mirzapur Season 3. She clearly stated without revealing the reason of his possibility, "I'm not worried about a character being killed because I feel like if they've had their time in the story then it's probably best for them to leave. I'm never greedy about carrying on to another season if I feel like the character has lived their bit in the story."

According to some sources, Mirzapur Season 3 will have more violence as compared to seasons 2 and 3. The loose ends will also be filled up in the imminent third season. While Guddu and Golu killed Munna, Kaleen Bhaiya was badly injured. While Guddu fights with Sharad's men, Sharad escapes with Kaleen Bhaiya. Will the third season focus on more revengeful bloodsheds?

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but is likely to be out by the end of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon Prime series.

