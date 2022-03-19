Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor shares monochrome picture with sister Khushi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses out on a chance to shower love on her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. Her Instagram Handles are proof of the fact that they shared a very special bond and never misses any chance to express their love for each other.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:53 IST
Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses out on a chance to shower love on her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. Her Instagram Handles are proof of the fact that they shared a very special bond and never misses any chance to express their love for each other. On Saturday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture where she can be seen dressed up in a metallic mirror gown. On the other hand, Khushi looks pretty in a back dress with her hair tied up in a bun. Both can be seen holding hands while pouting at each other.

She captioned her post, "kissie kissie w my baby." The adorable post shared by Kareena accumulated several likes within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from fellow celebrities.

Khushi wrote, "Ilu" in the comments section. While, Boney Kapoor commented, "2 of my 4 darling bachhas." Janhvi and Khushi are the children of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi.

Talking about Janhvi's upcoming projects, she recently wrapped up shooting for 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. (ANI)

