Shriya Saran celebrates 4 years of togetherness with husband Andrei Koscheev

'Drishyam' actor Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram Handle, Shriya dropped adorable pictures and videos with her husband and daughter Radha. In the pictures and videos, Shriya can be seen spending time with her family and penned a heartfelt note to mark the special occasion.

She wrote, "Happy anniversary @andreikoscheev grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed. May we always keep growing, exploring, learning, travelling, giving love, receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers." "I will be Always grateful for my chance meeting with you. (thanks to @dhrutidave) We are so blessed. I pray that we keep receiving god's blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends. That we keep making memories we can cherish. That we are always each other's support system," she added.

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered the couple with love and blessings. Shriya and Andrei married in a private ceremony in 2018 and now they are doting parents to daughter Radha.

On work front, Shriya has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects like 'Music School' and 'Drishyam 2'. Recently, Shriya also unveiled her first look from her Kannada film, 'Kabza'. (ANI)

