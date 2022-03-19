Left Menu

Lisa Bonet photographed wearing wedding ring amid Jason Momoa split

Actor Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring nearly two months after announcing her split from Jason Momoa.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:08 IST
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring nearly two months after announcing her split from Jason Momoa. In a photo obtained by E! News, Lisa was seen wearing her wedding band while shopping for clothes in Topanga Canyon on March 16.

For the unversed, the picture comes nearly two months after the couple announced their split after four years of marriage and more than a decade together as a couple. At the time, the pair shared a joint statement, writing: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Continuing their joint statement, Jason and Lisa wrote that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived." Jason shares daughters Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 12 with Lisa. Lisa is also the mother of actor Zoe Kravitz who she shares with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. (ANI)

