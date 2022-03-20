Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney+ show sees Isaac portraying "at least four" personalities.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 02:26 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Universal Music label acquires ape NFT to lead virtual music group

Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape #5537 - a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship.

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac tackles several roles and dons a cape and an English accent in "Moon Knight", the latest superhero series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney+ show sees Isaac portraying "at least four" personalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global
3
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022