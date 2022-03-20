Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Universal Music label acquires ape NFT to lead virtual music group

Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape #5537 - a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship.

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac tackles several roles and dons a cape and an English accent in "Moon Knight", the latest superhero series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney+ show sees Isaac portraying "at least four" personalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)