Huma Qureshi wraps shooting of 'Maharani' season two

Actor Huma Qureshi has finished filming the second season of the SonyLIV series Maharani.The series was shot across Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Jammu Kashmir, which was Qureshis last schedule.Jammu was a short schedule but played a crucial role in the storyline nevertheless... Season two will be bigger and better.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 12:15 IST
Huma Qureshi (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Huma Qureshi has finished filming the second season of the SonyLIV series ''Maharani''.

The series was shot across Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Jammu & Kashmir, which was Qureshi's last schedule.

''Jammu was a short schedule but played a crucial role in the storyline nevertheless... Season two will be bigger and better. And a lot of twists and turns,'' the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

The first season of the show featured the ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' star as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar.

The first season of the Subhash Kapoor-created series was directed by Karan Sharma and also featured Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, and Inaamulhaq.

Qureshi was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' in a special appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

