Left Menu

Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na join 'Hacks' season two

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-03-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 14:14 IST
Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na join 'Hacks' season two
  • Country:
  • United States

HBO Max comedy-drama series ''Hacks'' has added actors Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na Wen to its cast.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, the show features veteran actor Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

The series centres the professional relationship between Ava (Einbinder), a young comedy writer and Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary stand-up comedienne.

According to Deadline, Metcalf, Kelly and Wen will be recurring guest stars on the show's upcoming second season.

Additionally, actor Margaret Cho will also appear as a guest star.

''Hacks'' is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

The show comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022