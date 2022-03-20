Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na join 'Hacks' season two

HBO Max comedy-drama series ''Hacks'' has added actors Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na Wen to its cast.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, the show features veteran actor Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

The series centres the professional relationship between Ava (Einbinder), a young comedy writer and Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary stand-up comedienne.

According to Deadline, Metcalf, Kelly and Wen will be recurring guest stars on the show's upcoming second season.

Additionally, actor Margaret Cho will also appear as a guest star.

''Hacks'' is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

The show comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

