Tiger Shroff praised by 'Heropanti 2' director Ahmed Khan

Ahead of the release of 'Heropanti 2', director Ahmed Khan has opened up about working with Tiger Shroff.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:15 IST
Tiger Shroff (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the release of 'Heropanti 2', director Ahmed Khan has opened up about working with Tiger Shroff. "Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable. He's the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently. The way he manoeuvres complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200% into his work," Ahmed said.

He added, "Besides being such an easy going actor to work with, he is the most massy actor in the young lot and that's another reason its always a rewarding experience working with him." Prior to 'Heropanti 2', Ahmed has worked with Tiger in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'. (ANI)

