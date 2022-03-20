Citizens throng Katraj zoo in Pune as it reopens after two years

Citizens thronged the famous Katraj zoo here in Maharashtra on the first day when it was reopened on Sunday after almost two years, with authorities saying that the footfall was almost the same as the pre-pandemic period.

The Maharashtra government has allowed the Pune civic body to reopen the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj for visitors following a significant decline in COVID-19 cases. “On the first day, 12,854 people visited the zoo. The total ticket sales were Rs 4,47,690. The number is almost the same for the weekend before the pandemic,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Katraj zoo.

Visitors also got to see three new attractions on the first day of the reopening of the zoo. “We had brought an Asiatic lion two years ago but he cannot be displayed for public due to the pandemic restrictions. We also brought an Indian giant squirrel, a jungle cat and a leopard. However, on Sunday we could display only squirrel and jungle cat to the visitors,” Jadhav added.

