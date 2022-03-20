Left Menu

Citizens throng Katraj zoo in Pune as it reopens after two years

Citizens thronged the famous Katraj zoo here in Maharashtra on the first day when it was reopened on Sunday after almost two years, with authorities saying that the footfall was almost the same as the pre-pandemic period.The Maharashtra government has allowed the Pune civic body to reopen the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj for visitors following a significant decline in COVID-19 cases. However, on Sunday we could display only squirrel and jungle cat to the visitors, Jadhav added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:14 IST
Citizens throng Katraj zoo in Pune as it reopens after two years
  • Country:
  • India

Citizens thronged the famous Katraj zoo here in Maharashtra on the first day when it was reopened on Sunday after almost two years, with authorities saying that the footfall was almost the same as the pre-pandemic period.

The Maharashtra government has allowed the Pune civic body to reopen the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj for visitors following a significant decline in COVID-19 cases. “On the first day, 12,854 people visited the zoo. The total ticket sales were Rs 4,47,690. The number is almost the same for the weekend before the pandemic,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Katraj zoo.

Visitors also got to see three new attractions on the first day of the reopening of the zoo. “We had brought an Asiatic lion two years ago but he cannot be displayed for public due to the pandemic restrictions. We also brought an Indian giant squirrel, a jungle cat and a leopard. However, on Sunday we could display only squirrel and jungle cat to the visitors,” Jadhav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022