Taj Mahotsav kicked off in Agra

Taj Mahotsav - a 10-day festival of art, craft, and culture -- was inaugurated at the Shilpgram here on Sunday.

The festival was inaugurated by the state Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. Shilpgram is located about 1 km from the east gate of the Taj Mahal, where the festival will be hosted till March 29, its last day. The theme of the cultural festival is 'Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav ke sang, Taj Mahotsav ke rang'. The Taj Mahotsav that usually being from February 18 and continues till February 27 had been rescheduled this year due to the UP assembly election.

Mishra praised the festival for its showcasing of arts and crafts, and said it will promote tourism in the state.

The entry ticket per adult is Rs 50 and is free for the kids up to three years of age, Rajendra Kumar Rawat deputy director at the state tourism department said. The entry is free for the foreigners also and to those visitors who show the same day ticket to visit the Taj Mahal, he said. The festival has works displayed by artists from Kashmir, Varanasi, West Bengal, Faridabad, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and many other states. Wood craft of Saharanpur, Terracotta of Faridabad, Silk of Varanasi, and Pashmina shawls and suits from Kashmir will be the major attractions for the visitors.

