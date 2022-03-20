Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck moving in together?

Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly taking the next step in their relationship, as they are buying a new house in Los Angeles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:58 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck moving in together?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly taking the next step in their relationship, as they are buying a new house in Los Angeles. Sources close to the news told TMZ that the couple is buying a 20,000 square foot estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

"The estate is super private, tucked away in a forest of trees with an incredible city view," the source told TMZ adding that the couple has sealed the deal in the mid- USD 50 million range. The sources also informed the outlet that "it's not a done deal" because "there are still contingencies that must be satisfied".

Reportedly the families of both the stars will love together if the deal gets final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

