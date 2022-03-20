Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck moving in together?

Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly taking the next step in their relationship, as they are buying a new house in Los Angeles. Sources close to the news told TMZ that the couple is buying a 20,000 square foot estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

"The estate is super private, tucked away in a forest of trees with an incredible city view," the source told TMZ adding that the couple has sealed the deal in the mid- USD 50 million range. The sources also informed the outlet that "it's not a done deal" because "there are still contingencies that must be satisfied".

Reportedly the families of both the stars will love together if the deal gets final. (ANI)

