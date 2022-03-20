Left Menu

'Ted Lasso' producer teases 'bunch of surprises' for season 3

Emmy winning series 'Ted Lasso's third season is going to be full of surprises, confirmed producer Kip Kroeger.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:18 IST
'Ted Lasso' producer teases 'bunch of surprises' for season 3
Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy winning series 'Ted Lasso's third season is going to be full of surprises, confirmed producer Kip Kroeger. Kroeger told Deadline on the PGA awards red carpet on Saturday night that for the third season, the team has worked "deeper into the backstories"

"We started [shooting] a week ago. It's deeper into the backstories. You know, we're going to get a little more information about where they came from," Kroeger said. As for what viewers can expect to see of the new upcoming season, producer Liza Katzer added, "I think it's just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters."

"And knowing those guys there's bound to be a bunch of surprises, things you didn't see coming, some curveballs in there," added producer and director Declan Lowney. When asked if the show will end on this third season, Katzer laughed and replied to Deadline, "That is the question! We don't know. We hope it goes on... Initially we were down for three, but it's up in the air at the moment."

"Somebody's always said there would only be three seasons," Kroeger added. The much-loved mega-hit Apple TV plus show follows the trials and tribulations of American transplant Ted played by Jason Sudeikis as he struggles to figure out coaching a UK soccer team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022