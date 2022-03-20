Denis Villeneuve teases 'another beautiful journey in desert' for 'Dune 2'

Denise Villeneuve is all set to bring the second part of his Oscar-nominated directorial movie 'Dune' for the audience. For the Frank Herbert classic, the production is bound to return to Jordan, where Villeneuve, the cast, and crew worked overnight and the early mornings to avoid the scorching temperatures while mounting the initial USD 165M production, according to Deadline.

"It's going to be another beautiful journey in the desert again," Villeneuve told the outlet at the PGA Awards on Saturday night where he was up for the Best Picture award for 'Dune'. "It's the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen. It's Paul's journey against the enemy," the filmmaker teased about part two of the much-loved movie.

He added, "It's a movie that will be more cinematic." In regards to Florence Pugh in talks to play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, and the future spouse of Timothee Chalamet's Paul, which Deadline first reported, Villeneuve simply responded, "There's been rumours."

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's Dune is up for 10 Oscars and is the only Oscar nominee this year to gross in the triple digits at the box office (USD 400.5M WW), as per Deadline. The film stars Oscar-nominated actors Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve is nominated for 'Dune' in the Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay categories at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for March 28, 2022. (ANI)

