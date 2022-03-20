Left Menu

'Emily In Paris' actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu to star in 'The Crown' season 5

'Emily in Paris' actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is all set to star in the forthcoming season of the British royal drama 'The Crown' on Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:31 IST
'Emily In Paris' actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu to star in 'The Crown' season 5
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Emily in Paris' actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is all set to star in the forthcoming season of the British royal drama 'The Crown' on Netflix. As per Philippine's statement obtained by Deadline, the French actor said, "It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it. Every episode is like a little film on its own. It's crazily well written."

'The Crown's forthcoming season will focus on tumultuous events in the 1990s when the headlines were dominated by the collapsing marriages of three of the Queen's four children, and even a fire at Windsor Castle, the Queen's weekend residence where she later spent lockdown. As per Deadline, Philippine will play Monique Ritz, widow of Charles Ritz who sold his family-named Paris hotel to Mohamed Al Fayed in 1979. It was this hotel where Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, Mohamed's son, spent their final evening before the car crash that killed them both in August 1997, a tragedy that plunged the UK into mourning and tested the public's affection for its monarchy in unprecedented fashion.

'The Crown's fifth season will feature Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, The Affair's Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Jonny Lee Miller as British Prime Minister John Major. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022