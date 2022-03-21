Left Menu

'Cobra Kai' creators reveal Season 5 will have 'a lot of insanity'

'Cobra Kai' creators have revealed that the upcoming Season 5 will be full of surprises and "a lot of karate".

'Cobra Kai' creators reveal Season 5 will have 'a lot of insanity'
'Cobra Kai' creators have revealed that the upcoming Season 5 will be full of surprises and "a lot of karate". "Season 4 everyone knew that we were heading toward a tournament -- Season 5, no one knows where we are headed. We do, because we already made it," Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz teased about the series to Deadline at the PGA Awards. "There's a lot of insanity, if you're a fan of the franchise, maybe some familiar faces show up, maybe not, there's going to be a lot of karate."

At the end of Season 4 of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai', both Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Tory (Peyton List) win, then Tory discovers she won because Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) cheated in the final beats of the episode. "The bad guys won in Season 4, so there's going to be some hell to pay, whether there's more hellfire or retribution," added co-creator Josh Heald, who said in the next season "there's lot of people punching each other, kicking other, but the story is going to go in a new way that no one can possibly predict."

Talking about the ending, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said, "We have an end in mind. How many seasons it takes to get there, we don't know. We're enjoying making it so much." He added, "If it gets tiring to us, we'll stop before that, we have a few more seasons already planned out." (ANI)

