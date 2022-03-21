Left Menu

Trevor Noah expresses views on Kanye West's Grammys, Instagram bans

Trevor Noah has expressed his views on Kanye West's recent 24 hours ban from Instagram, followed by being removed from a lineup of Grammy Awards performers at this year's ceremony.

Trevor Noah has expressed his views on Kanye West's recent 24 hours ban from Instagram, followed by being removed from a lineup of Grammy Awards performers at this year's ceremony. Noah, 38, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

The most recent instance of West's social media activity was a racial slur left on Noah's Instagram page, according to People Magazine. West, 44, took aim at 'The Daily Show' star after he commented at length on the 'Donda' artist's split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and how the rapper has treated her amid their divorce. Days after West's ban from Instagram, the rapper was then prohibited from performing at next month's Grammy Awards. The decision to prevent West from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his "concerning online behaviour."

West is nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which are for his work on his 10th studio album 'Donda'. West is also nominated for Album of the Year as a producer for Lil Nas X's debut album 'Montero'. Meanwhile, Noah will be hosting the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, on CBS. (ANI)

