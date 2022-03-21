Left Menu

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh starrer 'Mister Mummy' goes on floors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:44 IST
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh starrer 'Mister Mummy' goes on floors
Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza began shooting for their upcoming comedy-drama ''Mister Mummy'' in England, makers announced on Monday.

The film is directed by Shaad Ali, best known for movies like ''Bunty Aur Babli'' and ''Ok Jaanu''. ''Mister Mummy'' is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

''And the journey begins, #MisterMummy goes on floors today in England,'' the official Twitter account of T-Series posted.

According to the film's team, ''Mister Mummy'' revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children.

''But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama...,'' the official synopsis read.

Deshmukh and D'Souza made their acting debut together in 2003 with the romantic-drama ''Tujhe Meri Kasam'' and went on to feature in films like ''Masti'' and ''Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya''.

The couple will also be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie ''Ved'', which marks the directorial debut of Deshmukh and the acting debut of D'Souza in Marathi cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

