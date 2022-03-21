Left Menu

Soulja Boy shares sweet video from gender reveal party, says 'it's a boy'

American rapper Soulja Boy is going to embrace parenthood soon! The star recently revealed that he is expecting his first child, a baby boy, with Los Angeles-based hairstylist Jackilyn Martinez.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:01 IST
Soulja Boy shares sweet video from gender reveal party, says 'it's a boy'
Soulja Boy and his partner Jackilyn Martinez at their gender reveal party (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper Soulja Boy is going to embrace parenthood soon! The star recently revealed that he is expecting his first child, a baby boy, with Los Angeles-based hairstylist Jackilyn Martinez. The 31-year-old rapper shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday with a video from an outdoor gender reveal party.

"It's a boy," he captioned the video, which showed him excitedly jumping up and down as he celebrated the happy news with his family and friends. In the clip, the couple could also be seen happily hugging and kissing as their guests cheered and screamed.

Soulja also shared the news on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, writing, "THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER." The rapper had previously been vocal about his desire to have kids. "I have everything I want in life except for a son. God please bless me I've been patient," he wrote on his Instagram Story in September 2021.

For the unversed, the rapper's girlfriend Martinez has worked with a number of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, Nicki Minaj, Elyanna, The Weeknd, French Montana, Cordae, Rich the Kid, and Kim Kardashian, reported TMZ. Soulja is best known for his 2007 hit 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' and 2008's 'Kiss Me Thru the Phone'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022