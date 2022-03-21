Soulja Boy shares sweet video from gender reveal party, says 'it's a boy'

American rapper Soulja Boy is going to embrace parenthood soon! The star recently revealed that he is expecting his first child, a baby boy, with Los Angeles-based hairstylist Jackilyn Martinez. The 31-year-old rapper shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday with a video from an outdoor gender reveal party.

"It's a boy," he captioned the video, which showed him excitedly jumping up and down as he celebrated the happy news with his family and friends. In the clip, the couple could also be seen happily hugging and kissing as their guests cheered and screamed.

Soulja also shared the news on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, writing, "THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER." The rapper had previously been vocal about his desire to have kids. "I have everything I want in life except for a son. God please bless me I've been patient," he wrote on his Instagram Story in September 2021.

For the unversed, the rapper's girlfriend Martinez has worked with a number of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, Nicki Minaj, Elyanna, The Weeknd, French Montana, Cordae, Rich the Kid, and Kim Kardashian, reported TMZ. Soulja is best known for his 2007 hit 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' and 2008's 'Kiss Me Thru the Phone'. (ANI)

