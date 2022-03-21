COVID vaccination of children in 12-14 years age group starts in Bengal

The COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years started in West Bengal on Monday.

The beneficiaries are being administered the first dose of Corbevax vaccine. Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that it is important to vaccinate children of this age group and all should come forward to get vaccinated.

The vaccination drive in the 12-14 years age group started across the country on March 16 but the launch in the state got delayed as ''the administration received the standard operating procedures from the Centre late'', an official said.

The beneficiaries would be administered only Corbevax vaccine and they can book their slots online though the facility of on-site registration will also be available, a state government notification said.

Only Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries, the notification issued by the state health department said.

The department asked vaccinators to ensure that the vaccine is ''administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of immunisation''.

''The Corbevax will be given from government vaccine centres only. Two doses of it will be given at an interval of 28 days,'' it added.

Separate vaccination centres will be established to cover children under the inoculation drive.

The COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may be established on school premises following all safety norms, the notification added.

