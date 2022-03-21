First weekend report: Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' mints Rs 37.25 crore

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's latest movie 'Bachchhan Paandey', which opened to mixed reviews, registered an ordinary first weekend. The film, which also stars Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez, earned Rs 37.25 crore during its opening weekend.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie's box office collection on his Instagram account. The film, which is facing tough competition from Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', recorded decent numbers on the first day of its release, minting Rs 13.25 crore. The movie witnessed a decrease in numbers on Saturday, earning Rs 12 crore.

'Bachchhan Paandey', which released on Holi 2022, didn't record higher numbers on Sunday, raking in Rs 12 crore. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' that had released in 2014.

'Bachchhan Paandey', which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. The film's story revolves around an aspiring director (Kriti) who wants to make a film on a deadly gangster (Akshay). (ANI)

