Time to bleed blue as Taapsee is all set to bring Mithali Raj's journey from on-field to on-screen

By creating a name for herself in cricket, Mithali Raj has inspired millions of Indian girls to take up the male-dominated sport as a profession. Her upcoming biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, will also act as a motivation for many.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:54 IST
Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
By creating a name for herself in cricket, Mithali Raj has inspired millions of Indian girls to take up the male-dominated sport as a profession. Her upcoming biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, will also act as a motivation for many. On Monday, Taapsee took to Instagram and unveiled the first teaser of the film.

The teaser shows Taapsee getting ready and walking into the stadium as Mithali Raj. The crowd cheering loudly for her and commentators praising her skills in the teaser highlights the glorious achievements of the Indian women cricket captain. "In this Gentlemen's sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ..... instead she created HERSTORY!#AbKhelBadlega#ShabaashMithu Coming soon!#BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu#ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou," Taapsee captioned the post.

The teaser of 'Shabaash Mithu' has received a big thumbs up from netizens. "Zabardast," a social media user commented.

"Eagerly waiting for the unstoppable from unstoppable," another one wrote. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, 'Shabaash Mithu' is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.

Alongside Taapsee, actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen playing a key role in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

