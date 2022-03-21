Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty join 'Selfiee'

Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty have joined superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming drama-comedy Selfiee, makers announced on Monday. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence.Selfiee, backed by filmmaker Karan Johars Dharma Productions, also stars Emraan Hashmi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:44 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty join 'Selfiee'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty have joined superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming drama-comedy ''Selfiee'', makers announced on Monday. Directed by Raj Mehta of ''Good Newwz'' fame, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama ''Driving Licence''.

''Selfiee'', backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, also stars Emraan Hashmi. Johar took to Twitter and shared an announcement video, featuring Bharuccha and Penty.

''Welcoming the two gorgeous and lovely ladies @Nushrratt & @DianaPenty to the #Selfiee family! Sit tight, because this will be one hell of a ride,'' the tweet read.

Bharuccha, who had earlier worked with Johar in his production ''Ajeeb Daastaans'', said she was thrilled to join the cast.

''All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy! Super excited to join the team of #Selfiee,'' the 36-year-old actor wrote.

Penty, who currently stars in Dulquer Salmaan's ''Salute'', said she was ''super excited to hop onto this mad ride''.

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence.

The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

''Selfiee'' is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022