Left Menu

Prateek Kuhad announces new album 'The Way That Lovers Do'

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is all set to come up with his new album titled 'The Way That Lovers Do'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:25 IST
Prateek Kuhad announces new album 'The Way That Lovers Do'
Prateek Kuhad (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is all set to come up with his new album titled 'The Way That Lovers Do'. Prateek's upcoming album will feature 11 tracks that revolve around human love, friendship, and connectivity. It will be out on May 20.

Talking more about the album, which was recorded at Seattle's secluded Bear Creek Studio with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy), he said, "I wanted to write something that was a bit more pop for fun, compared to my older, folksier stuff. On the album, Being at Bear Creek and working quite solitary, I worked with a lot of sounds and production techniques that were new for me. This record feels like the most 'me' in that sense - it really is exactly what I wanted to do." Also, in celebration of the record, Prateek has announced 'The Way That Lovers Do' tour, a North American headline run that starts on June 2 in Dallas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022