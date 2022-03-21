Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana waxes eloquent over his love for verse

Ayushmann Khurrana can't imagine his life without poetry, which he says helps to know himself better.

Ayushmann Khurrana can't imagine his life without poetry, which he says helps to know himself better. Talking about his love for poems, Ayushmann, on the occasion of World Poetry Day, said,"Poetry to me is deeply personal, reflective, critical, soul-searching and at the same time full of hope. Robert Frost had said 'Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words' and it deeply connected with me."

He added, "I can't write every day. Sometimes what I write, I don't like. Loving poetry is like having a relationship with it. There will be great days, good days and bad days and those days will reflect my state of mind, my thoughts about life, the world and my existence. So, for me, poetry is like looking into the mirror to understand myself and my thoughts a lot more." Ayushmann also urged "everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through the written word" because he feels people need to connect deeply and more genuinely with each other.

"It (poetry) is almost cathartic and we all need catharsis in our lives, especially today. The world needs more genuine feelings through words. We need to find a way to stay true to ourselves. So, on poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through the written word. Let's try and connect to each other more genuinely. I would like to encourage people to write, whenever possible, because it really makes you confront yourself and your deepest, most intimate emotions," he emphasised. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai's Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer. (ANI)

