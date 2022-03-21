Left Menu

Aishwarya Rajinikanth to make Hindi directorial debut with a love story

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday announced she is set to debut in Hindi as a director with her upcoming film Oh Saathi Chal.Aishwarya, who has so far directed two Tamil films and one documentary in her career spanning a decade, took to Twitter to make the new announcement. My week couldnt have started better.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:46 IST
Aishwarya Rajinikanth to make Hindi directorial debut with a love story
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday announced she is set to debut in Hindi as a director with her upcoming film ''Oh Saathi Chal''.

Aishwarya, who has so far directed two Tamil films and one documentary in her career spanning a decade, took to Twitter to make the new announcement. ''My week couldn’t have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings and wishes,'' the 40-year-old filmmaker wrote.

Aishwarya made her feature film directorial debut with ''3'' in 2012, featuring her estranged husband, Dhanush. She followed it up with the 2015 crime comedy ''Vai Raja Vai'' and later directed the documentary ''Cinema Veeran'', which featured untold stories of stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022