Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi felicitated with Padma Shri

For his contribution to Indian cinema, filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi was on Monday honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:09 IST
Chandraprakash Dwivedi receiving Padma Shri award (Image source:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
For his contribution to Indian cinema, filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi was on Monday honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. Chandraprakash was bestowed with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Vice-President M Venkaiah Nadi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Best known for directing the television period drama 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar', Chandraprakash has put together the story of valour of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan in his next 'Prithviraj' which will see Akshay Kumar playing the titular role. The Home Ministry had announced the Padma Awards on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

This year the President approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including two duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

