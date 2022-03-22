Oscars 2022 Nominations: See the full list (with more details about the event!)

Just 5 days are left for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards ceremony. The ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will honor the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The Shortlists of films to compete for nominations in ten categories were announced on December 21, 2021, and the nominations were announced on February 8, 2022 by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jorda.

The program will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. It will be the first time since the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011 that the ceremony will feature multiple hosts.

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" led the field of this year's Academy Awards ahead of the 10 nods for science-fiction epic "Dune." Both will compete for the prestigious best picture trophy against drama "Belfast," about a family living amid sectarian conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film "CODA;" and "Don't Look Up," a darkly comic allegory about climate change.

Campion's film, "The Power of the Dog" landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and KodiSmit-McPhee. Here's the 2022 Oscars Nominees List:

Best Picture

"Belfast", "CODA", "Don't Look Up", "Drive My Car", "Dune", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", and "West Side Story"

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), RyusukeHamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), and Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and KodiSmit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, (The Lost Daughter), ArianaDeBose, (West Side Story), Judi Dench, (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst, (The Power of the Dog), and Aunjanue Ellis, (King Richard)

Original Screenplay

"Belfast", "Don't Look Up", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", and "The Worst Person in the World"

Adapted Screenplay

"CODA", "Drive My Car", "Dune", "The Lost Daughter", and "The Power of the Dog"

Animated Feature

"Encanto", "Flee", "Luca", "The Mitchells vs. the Machines", and "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Cinematography

"Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and "West Side Story"

Editing

"Don't Look Up", "Dune", "King Richard", and "The Power of the Dog" and "Tick, Tick … Boom!"

Production Design

"Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", "The Tragedy of Macbeth", and "West Side Story"

Costume Design

"Cruella", "Cyrano", "Dune", "Nightmare Alley"and"West Side Story"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Coming 2 America", "Cruella", "Dune", "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and "House of Gucci"

Sound

"Belfast", "Dune", "No Time to Die","The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story"

Visual Effects

"Dune", "Free Guy", "No Time to Die", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Score

"Don't Look Up", "Dune", "Encanto", "Parallel Mothers", and "The Power of the Dog"

Song

"Be Alive" (King Richard), "Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto), "Down to Joy" (Belfast), "No Time to Die- title song" (No Time to Die), "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)

Documentary Feature

"Ascension", "Attica", "Flee", "Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" and "Writing With Fire"

International Feature

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," (Bhutan), "Flee,"(Denmark), "The Hand of God," (Italy), "Drive My Car," (Japan), and "The Worst Person in the World," (Norway)

Animated Shortfilm

"Affairs of the Art", "Bestia", "Boxballet", "Robin Robin" and "The Windshield Wiper"

Documentary Shortfilm

"Audible", "Lead Me Home", "The Queen of Basketball", "Three Songs for Benazir" and "When We Were Bullies"

Live-Action Short

"The Dress", "The Long Goodbye", "On My Mind", "Please Hold" and "AlaKachuu — Take and Run"

