Beyonce in talks to perform at this year's Oscars

The organisers behind the 2022 Oscars are pulling out all the stops to make the ceremony a memorable one. And the award night could turn out to be extra special for Beyonce fans as the singer is in talks to perform her song 'Be Alive'. The song, which featured in 'King Richard', is nominated in multiple categories at the 94th Academy Awards.

As per Variety, Beyonce's camp has been in talks with show producers to mount a satellite performance of the song -- one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, California. The concept began solidifying last Monday. If it comes to fruition, the 40-year-old singer could be joined by actor Will Smith during the performance.

Over the years, the Academy has shown its affection for Beyonce as a performer. In 2005, the singer performed numerous tracks in the best song category on the live broadcast, including 'Learn to Be Lonely' from the feature remake of 'The Phantom of the Opera'. She sang alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose in 2007 with a medley from 'Dreamgirls', and also in 2009 to accompany host Hugh Jackman in a montage celebrating movie musicals.

Coming back to this year's Oscars, the Academy is yet to announce the official musical lineup for the upcoming ceremony, though scores of big names have been named for presenting duties. Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk were recently announced as presenters for the award ceremony. The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

