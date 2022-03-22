Left Menu

Zoya Akhtar pays tribute to 'Gully Boy' rapper Tod Fod

The untimely demise of 'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known as Tod Fod, has left filmmaker Zoya Akhtar extremely heartbroken.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:01 IST
Late rapper Tod Fod (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The untimely demise of 'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known as Tod Fod, has left filmmaker Zoya Akhtar extremely heartbroken. Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a picture of Dharmesh and wrote, "You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai."

Dharmesh recently passed away at the age of 24. The cause of his death is still not known. He was associated with the Mumbai based hip hop collective called 'Swadesi' and was also featured in Zoya's film 'Gully Boy'.

He had lent his voice to the song 'India 91' in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

