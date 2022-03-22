Ex-Russian state TV reporter: I quit over Ukraine war

Zhanna Agalakova, until her resignation this month a journalist with Russia's state-controlled Channel One broadcaster, said on Tuesday she quit in protest at the war being waged by Russia in Ukraine.

Agalakova, a former Channel One newsreader who at the time of her resignation was the station's correspondent in Paris, told a news conference in the French capital: "When I spoke to my bosses, I said I cannot do this work any more."

She said she believed Russian television was being used to pump out Kremlin propaganda, and that the authorities had for years been stifling independent media. (Writing by Christian Lowe)

