Norway's King Harald tests positive for coronavirus

Norway's King Harald has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old monarch has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991. "His majesty had today been diagnosed with corona. The king has light symptoms and will be on sick leave in the coming days," the palace said.

Crown Prince Haakon will temporarily assume the king's duties.

