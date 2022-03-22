Left Menu

Norway's King Harald tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:24 IST
King Harald Image Credit: Wikipedia
Norway's King Harald has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old monarch has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991. "His majesty had today been diagnosed with corona. The king has light symptoms and will be on sick leave in the coming days," the palace said.

Crown Prince Haakon will temporarily assume the king's duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

