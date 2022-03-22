Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'The Batman' Rules Again, Crosses $300 Million in North America; David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor and more

Beckham, the 46-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anaesthesiologist, and her team amid the conflict. Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe expected to fetch $200 million at auction A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe by 1960s pop icon Andy Warhol will go up for auction in May with an estimated value of $200 million, which would set a record, Christie's announced on Monday.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'The Batman' Rules Again, Crosses $300 Million in North America

Robert Pattinson's gritty superhero adventure "The Batman" is the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row. That feat is not surprising because March has been relatively light in terms of new releases. But even though there hasn't been much competition, "The Batman" has managed impressive week-to-week holds. The movie collected $36.8 million from 4,302 theaters between Friday and Sunday, a 45% decline from last weekend.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed over his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor helping women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Beckham, the 46-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anesthesiologist, and her team amid the conflict.

Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe expected to fetch $200 million at auction

A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe by 1960s pop icon Andy Warhol will go up for auction in May with an estimated value of $200 million, which would set a record, Christie's announced on Monday. The work, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," "is poised to be the most expensive painting of the 20th century ever sold at auction," said Alex Rotter, Christie's chairman of 20th and 21st century art.

