Left Menu

Can we expect ‘Raya and the Last Dragon 2’ after the first film’s Oscar nomination?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:53 IST
Can we expect ‘Raya and the Last Dragon 2’ after the first film’s Oscar nomination?
Image Credit: Disney / Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Country:
  • United States

'Raya and the Last Dragon' gathered a lot of viewers across the world, especially after the animated movie could bag plenty of nominations for some of the most prestigious awards, including a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film in Oscar 2022 and one in the same category for the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Raya and the Last Dragon also leads the 49th Annie Awards with ten nominations.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' fantasy adventure film has won BMI Film & TV Awards, Golden Tomato Awards, Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Awards and many more. Raya and the Last Dragon received positive reviews and was critically acclaimed for the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, voice acting, and messages while drawing some criticism for the lack of actual Southeast Asian representation among the film's voice cast.

The movie grossed $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue) and made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. Fans are predicting if Walt Disney is thinking over the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2 in the future.

There is no announcement yet by the studio. However, when Kelly Marie Tran was asked by Decider about a sequel or a spin-off movie, she answered that she is interested in the second movie.

"I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know," said Kelly Marie Tran.

The first movie ended on a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem. The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together.

Raya and the Last Dragon 2 could show a new story where Raya and her team travel to another mystical land. 'Raya and the Last Dragon' has a satisfactory ending and doesn't tease a follow-up movie. Based on its positive reviews and earnings, however, it looks like the studio might return with Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

Even if the film happens, it is really hard to predict its release period. Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the originals. So, if 'Raya and the Last Dragon 2' happens, we can assume that it will be released by 2026 or 2027. In the case of Wreck-It Ralph and Frozen, it took Disney took around six years to release the next sequel.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Stay tuned to get more information.

Also Read: Rick and Morty Season 6 updates: Everything we know so far!

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022