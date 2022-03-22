Can we expect ‘Raya and the Last Dragon 2’ after the first film’s Oscar nomination?

'Raya and the Last Dragon' gathered a lot of viewers across the world, especially after the animated movie could bag plenty of nominations for some of the most prestigious awards, including a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film in Oscar 2022 and one in the same category for the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Raya and the Last Dragon also leads the 49th Annie Awards with ten nominations.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' fantasy adventure film has won BMI Film & TV Awards, Golden Tomato Awards, Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Awards and many more. Raya and the Last Dragon received positive reviews and was critically acclaimed for the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, voice acting, and messages while drawing some criticism for the lack of actual Southeast Asian representation among the film's voice cast.

The movie grossed $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue) and made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. Fans are predicting if Walt Disney is thinking over the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2 in the future.

There is no announcement yet by the studio. However, when Kelly Marie Tran was asked by Decider about a sequel or a spin-off movie, she answered that she is interested in the second movie.

"I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know," said Kelly Marie Tran.

The first movie ended on a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem. The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together.

Raya and the Last Dragon 2 could show a new story where Raya and her team travel to another mystical land. 'Raya and the Last Dragon' has a satisfactory ending and doesn't tease a follow-up movie. Based on its positive reviews and earnings, however, it looks like the studio might return with Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

Even if the film happens, it is really hard to predict its release period. Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the originals. So, if 'Raya and the Last Dragon 2' happens, we can assume that it will be released by 2026 or 2027. In the case of Wreck-It Ralph and Frozen, it took Disney took around six years to release the next sequel.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Stay tuned to get more information.

