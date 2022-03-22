Nashik soaked in colour on Rang Panchmi day

After a gap of two years and with many COVID-19 curbs already lifted, many people in Nashik let their hair down and played Rang Panchmi or the festival of colours with traditional fervour. In the Nashik district in north Maharashtra, Rang Panchmi is celebrated on the fifth day of the main Holi festival. In many areas in the city, 'rahads' or small tank-like structures were erected, and filled with water and natural colours for revellers- a tradition believed to be started by the Peshwas. In many areas of the city, groups of children and youngsters can be seen roaming on roads or two-wheelers drenched in colours. Children enjoyed throwing water balloons and smearing colours. People relished sweets and grapes on the occasion. Nashik Police had denied permission to play the DJ sound system for the Rang Panchmi celebrations but allowed traditional percussion instruments like drums.

