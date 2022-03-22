Left Menu

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi to shoot for 'Brahmastra' last schedule

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi to complete the final schedule of 'Brahmastra'.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:18 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi to shoot for 'Brahmastra' last schedule
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi to complete the final schedule of 'Brahmastra'. Several pictures of the couple from the shooting location have surfaced online. In one of the images, Alia, Ranbir, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji can be seen shooting at one of the ghats in Varanasi.

The viral videos and images feature Alia and Ranbir sporting yellow and orange-colored outfits respectively. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for the last seven years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022