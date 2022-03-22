Left Menu

Children's edition of 'Little Book of Joy' coming this fall

We are thrilled and honoured that His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu created this book with us that brings their important message of joy directly to children, Mallory Loher, executive vice president and publisher of The Book of Joy Lasting Happiness in a Changing World, said in a statement.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:42 IST
Children's edition of 'Little Book of Joy' coming this fall

A picture-book edition of a bestseller co-authored by the Nobel Peace Prize winners the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be published this fall. Random House Children's Books announced Tuesday that “The Little Book of Joy” will come out September 27, with Rachel Neumann and Douglas Abrams collaborating on the text, and illustrations provided by artist Rafael López. In 2016, Archbishop Tutu and the Dalai Lama worked together on “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” which has sold more than 1 million copies and has been translated into more than 40 languages. Tutu died last year at age 91. “We are thrilled and honoured that His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu created this book with us that brings their important message of joy directly to children,” Mallory Loher, executive vice president and publisher of “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” said in a statement. “Particularly in light of the Archbishop's passing, we are lucky to have this uplifting book that can inspire future generations of children to look at the world through his unique lens of wonder, generosity, and celebration,” Loher said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022