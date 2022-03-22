Left Menu

Rasika Dugal looks back as 'Delhi Crime' clocks 3 years

It's been three years since Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer 'Delhi Crime' released on Netflix, and to date, people appreciate the cast and makers for sparking an important conversation in the public domain about the safety of women.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:01 IST
Rasika Dugal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the three years of 'Delhi Crime', Rasika said, "Delhi Crime offered me the opportunity to work with actors, technicians and creators, who came together to tell a story with so much sensitivity. I will always be grateful to have been part of telling an important story about a heinous crime which does not forget to examine how women have to constantly negotiate and navigate to live in a patriarchal society."

On Instagram, she posted a video comprising of the scenes of her character Neeti Singh, an IPS trainee. "This one is close to my heart. I miss your sensitivity #DelhiCrime team and I miss your idealism #NeetiSingh.. Here's saluting all Madam Sirs," Rasika captioned the post.

Helmed by Richie Mehta, 'Delhi Crime' revolves around the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

